Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $183.32 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.