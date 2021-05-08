Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 125.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

