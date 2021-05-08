Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

Shares of GD opened at $194.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.