Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $7,778,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $125.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.