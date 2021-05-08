Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.7162 dividend. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

