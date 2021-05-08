Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 62,917 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.79, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.