Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cree by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,702,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cree by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after acquiring an additional 389,532 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.47.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

