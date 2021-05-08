Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AeroVironment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $339,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $854,422.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,625 shares of company stock valued at $25,312,983. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

AeroVironment stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $57.61 and a one year high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

