Strs Ohio Has $1.33 Million Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 145.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth $5,878,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,084 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,096 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

RCM opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

