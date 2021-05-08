Strs Ohio Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 134,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Under Armour stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

