Strs Ohio Purchases 493 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYT stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

