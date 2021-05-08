Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Releases Earnings Results

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

SPH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 428,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,698. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $919.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

