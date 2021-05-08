Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,397 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $295,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $630.54 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $240.34 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $616.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

