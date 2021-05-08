Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,028,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $254,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $140.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

