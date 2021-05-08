Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 113,112 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,112 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.73% of Public Storage worth $314,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $52,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 150.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

NYSE:PSA opened at $277.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.22. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

