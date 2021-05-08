Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Director Sells $463,680.00 in Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SUI opened at $165.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $168.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.20.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,134 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 39,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 302,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,012 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.