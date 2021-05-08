Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNDL. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 244,781,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,157,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 7.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

