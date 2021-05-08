SuperLauncher Market Capitalization Achieves $3.15 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001571 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $220,933.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00066858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00252913 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 425.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.61 or 0.01140154 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.92 or 0.00743429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,842.01 or 0.99893153 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

