Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $29.37. 431,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

