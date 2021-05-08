sUSD (SUSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.71 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $144.93 million and $5.71 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00082402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00062495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.00793970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00103735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,614.12 or 0.09512740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00044049 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

