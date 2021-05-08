Susquehanna Bancshares Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $46.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,803,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after buying an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.