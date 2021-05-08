SVB Leerink Increases AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $42.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. AlloVir has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $435,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,457,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,872,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. Insiders sold a total of 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,099,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 78,189 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,006,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

