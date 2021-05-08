SVB Leerink Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $205.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.08.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $172.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,792,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $304,733,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.