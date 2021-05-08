Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

SWMAY opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.9036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

