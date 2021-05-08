Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Buys A$40,600.00 in Stock

Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) insider Brian Mangano purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$40,600.00 ($29,000.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About Swift Media
