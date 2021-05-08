Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 52 week low of GBX 37.25 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 142 ($1.86). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.11. The firm has a market cap of £380.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 10.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

In other news, insider Eileen Carr sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £20,125 ($26,293.44).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

