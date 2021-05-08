Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Synaptics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.83. 925,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $146.93.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.92.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

