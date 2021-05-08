Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $28.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 522,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,847. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $773.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after buying an additional 1,453,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,869,000 after buying an additional 357,099 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

