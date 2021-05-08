T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

