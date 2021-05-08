T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $127.04. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $91.50 and a 1-year high of $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.