T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,789 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW opened at $189.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $189.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

