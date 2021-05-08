Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$82.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 429,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $785,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $434,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,661,938.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,466. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.