Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.13.

TNEYF stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

