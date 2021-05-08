Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of TPR traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

