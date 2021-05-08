Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.
Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.23. 2,115,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $38.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.
TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.
Targa Resources Company Profile
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.
