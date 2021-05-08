Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMHC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.10.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239,749 shares of company stock valued at $39,390,631. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.