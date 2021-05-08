TCF National Bank Has $1.37 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TCF National Bank cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,963 shares of company stock worth $7,256,706. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

