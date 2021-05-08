TCF National Bank Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

TCF National Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $93.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

