TCF National Bank Has $2.18 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TCF National Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 77,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

