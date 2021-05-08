TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,773 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815 in the last quarter.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE TNL opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.44. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

