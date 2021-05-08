TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $20.64.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.