TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.35 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

