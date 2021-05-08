TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 221 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,265,000 after purchasing an additional 352,355 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $116.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

