TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 266 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $54.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.