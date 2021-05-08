TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $57,000 Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RPT Realty by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

