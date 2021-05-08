TD Securities Cuts Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $48.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.80.

NYSE MAXR opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

