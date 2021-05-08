TD Securities Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $105.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.48.

FANG stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

