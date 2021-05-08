TD Securities Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $25.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after buying an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

