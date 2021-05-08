TD Securities Upgrades Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CADNF. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cascades currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of Cascades stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.53. 4,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. Cascades has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

