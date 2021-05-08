Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.36

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.36 and traded as low as C$41.92. Tecsys shares last traded at C$42.22, with a volume of 9,784 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$610.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

